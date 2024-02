Jim Gebhart is retiring as community president of Mercy's Oklahoma region at the end of February.

The St. Louis-based health system shared the news in a Feb. 20 LinkedIn post, writing: "After a 37-year career, this Burns Flat, Oklahoma, native has decided it's time to hang up his boots in health care leadership."



Mr. Gebhart has led 385-bed Mercy Oklahoma City since 2009, and facilitates collaboration among other hospitals in the state.