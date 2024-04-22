314-bed Texas hospital taps president

Alexis Kayser (Email) -

Methodist Health System has selected Michael Stewart as president of Methodist Charlton Medical Center in Dallas. 

Mr. Stewart began his healthcare career in 2004 with Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, and eventually moved to Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, according to an April 22 news release shared with Becker's. He served at the helm of Corsicana, Texas-based Navarro Regional Hospital before assuming his most recent position as CEO of Saline Health System, with locations in Bryant and Benton, Ark. 

He begins his new role — leading the 314-bed Charlton campus, which recently opened a 40,000 square-foot emergency department — on May 21. 

Methodist Health System is based in Dallas.

