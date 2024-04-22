314-bed Texas hospital taps president

Methodist Health System has selected Michael Stewart as president of Methodist Charlton Medical Center in Dallas.

Mr. Stewart began his healthcare career in 2004 with Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, and eventually moved to Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, according to an April 22 news release shared with Becker's. He served at the helm of Corsicana, Texas-based Navarro Regional Hospital before assuming his most recent position as CEO of Saline Health System, with locations in Bryant and Benton, Ark.

He begins his new role — leading the 314-bed Charlton campus, which recently opened a 40,000 square-foot emergency department — on May 21.

Methodist Health System is based in Dallas.