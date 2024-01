HCA Kansas hospital names COO

Patrick Rafferty was named COO of Overland Park (Kan.) Regional Medical Center, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Mr. Rafferty brings a wealth of healthcare experience to his new role, according to a Jan. 16 hospital news release.

Most recently, he has served as COO of HCA Healthcare's TriStar Hendersonville (Tenn.) Medical Center since 2020. He also previously served as associate administrator of Nashville-based TriStar Centennial Medical Center and was the operational lead supporting TriStar Centennial Women's and Children's Hospital.

Overland Park Regional Medical Center is part of HCA Healthcare's HCA Midwest Health.