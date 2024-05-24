CommonSpirit taps leader for 20 hospitals

Andrew Gaasch was appointed president for Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health's Mountain Region, effective May 20.

Mr. Gaasch, a veteran of CommonSpirit, has spent more than a year as executive vice president and CFO of the Mountain Region.

In his new role, he will lead the region, which includes 20 hospitals, 260 clinics and 16,000 employees in Colorado, Kansas and Utah, according to a health system news release shared with Becker's.

"His strategic vision and thought leadership will be pivotal as we pursue growth targets for revenue and market share, identify opportunities to expand our ministry within the region, and build high-performing leadership teams across the region, markets and hospitals," the release said. "Andrew will also provide strategic guidance to the medical and ambulatory groups as the region implements CommonSpirit's quality and patient safety initiatives."