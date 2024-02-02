Penn State Health names president of 2 hospitals

Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health named Kyle Snyder the permanent president of two hospitals.

Mr. Snyder will serve as president of Enola-based Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center and Camp Hill-based Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, according to a Feb. 1 Penn State Health news release. He has served as the interim president of those hospitals since July.

Mr. Snyder joined Penn State Health in 2020 as the COO of Holy Spirit Medical Center. He was named senior vice president and regional COO of the two medical centers in June 2022.