Independent Health CFO getting new title

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Independent Health's president and CEO Michael Cropp, MD, will be passing his president title on to Jim Dunlop, the independent, nonprofit health system's current executive vice president and CFO.

The change, effective Feb. 26, is part of a leadership succession plan. Mr. Dunlop will retain his CFO title along with the new role and work collaboratively with Dr. Cropp to guide the health system into its next phase of growth, according to a Jan. 18 press release shared with Becker's.

Maintaining his CEO role, Dr. Cropp will continue guiding high-level decisions, company vision, and long-term planning. As president, Mr. Dunlop will focus on the health system's department functionality, with a focus on vision, initiative and organizational culture.

Mr. Dunlop has served as executive vice president and CFO for Independent Health since 2021. He also served in finance leadership positions at Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health System for over 23 years, becoming CFO of that system in 2008, according to his LinkedIn page.













