Oswego Health in New York has named Wajeeh Sana, MD, chief medical officer.

As CMO of the nonprofit health system, Dr. Sana will serve as a liaison between management and more than 100 physicians and advanced practice providers, and 270 medical staff providers, according to a July 1 news release.

Dr. Sana is an emergency physician and previously served as president of the medical staff at Oswego Health. He has worked with the system since 2013.