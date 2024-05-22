Indiana health system CFO to retire, new leader named

Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health has named Ty Renbarger CFO, effective June 3.

Mr. Renbarger will succeed Jeanne' Wickens, who is retiring after serving as the health system's CFO for eight years, according to a May 22 Parkview Health LinkedIn post.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Renbarger served as principal and senior vice president of mergers and acquisition operations at Platinum Equity, a private equity firm.

Parkview Health is a nonprofit health system that comprises 14 hospitals and more than 15,000 employees, according to its website.