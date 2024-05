Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital has named Lijah Lokenauth senior vice president of finance, according to a May 28 post on his LinkedIn page.

Mr. Lokenauth joined the health system in 2018 as a corporate controller and has served as vice president of finance since 2021, according to his LinkedIn page.

He joined Tampa General from New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, where he served as assistant controller.