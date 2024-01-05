Corewell Health doubles regional president's role

Drew Dostal, president and regional market leader for Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Corewell Health, has had his oversight doubled to six hospitals.

Mr. Dostal has been serving in the role for Corewell Health Integrated Care Campus at North Muskegon (Mich.), Ludington (Mich.) Hospital and Fremont, Mich.-based Gerber Hospital since 2020. Now, the system has expanded his role to include its Reed City (Mich.) Hospital, Big Rapids (Mich.) Hospital and Greenville (Mich.) Hospital, according to a Jan. 5 news release.

Prior to joining Corewell Health, Mr. Dostal served as CEO for Clovis, N.M.-based Plains Regional Medical Center; Ogallala (Neb.) Community Hospital; and Bozeman, Mont.-based Rocky Mountain Surgical Center.