Bellin and Gundersen taps new CFO

Bellin and Gundersen Health System has tapped John Ceelen as its new CFO.

Mr. Ceelen will replace Steve Little, who has served as Bellin and Gundersen Health's interim CFO since last August. Mr. Little will remain at the health system for a period to aid in the role transition, according to a Feb. 7 Bellin and Gundersen Health news release shared with Becker's.

With more than 30 years of healthcare executive experience, Mr. Ceelen most recently served as CFO of Phoenix-based Banner Health's Western division. He also served as senior vice president of finance for Milwaukee-based Froedtert Health.

Bellin and Gundersen Health System formed in December 2022 from the merger of La Crosse, Wis.-based Gundersen Health and Green Bay, Wis.-based Bellin Health. The systems comprise 11 hospitals and more than 100 locations. They also have over 14,000 employees, including more than 1,420 providers and 3,226 nurses, according to Gundersen Health's website.