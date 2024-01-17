Ochsner Health names digital medicine CEO

New Orleans-based Ochsner Health named Dan Shields CEO of digital medicine.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Shields served as the nonprofit health system's vice president of corporate accounts for digital medicine for three years, according to his LinkedIn page.

Mr. Shields has a Bachelor of Science and marketing degree from State College, Pa.-based Penn State University.

"Health plans, employers, and our fellow health systems need to work together to embrace new care models to drive outcomes and stem the tide on cost. I am excited to represent an organization leading the charge with new solutions to old problems," Mr. Shields said in a LinkedIn post about the role.