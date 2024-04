Nemours Children's Health, Jacksonville (Fla.) named Andrew Stec, MD, vice president and chief medical officer.

He will step into his new role May 1, according to an April 22 hospital news release from Nemours. Currently, he serves as vice chair of the department of surgery.

Dr. Stec, a urologist, joined the hospital as division chief in September 2019, before which he served for five years as a director of pediatric urology at the Charleston-based Medical University of South Carolina.