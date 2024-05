AllianceHealth Durant (Okla.) and AllianceHealth Madill (Okla.), both part of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, have tapped Ernest Borjas as their new assistant CFO.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Borjas served as controller at HCA Houston Healthcare, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, according to his LinkedIn page.

He also previously served as regional assistant director of accounting at South Texas Health System in Edinburg.