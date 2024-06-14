Ohio hospital appoints CFO

Wooster (Ohio) Community Hospital, a 173-bed facility, has appointed Jason Rohr CFO, effective June 20.

Mr. Rohr previously served in financial leadership roles at Pomerene Hospital in Millersburg, Ogio, and Aultman Health Foundation in Canton, Ohio.

At Wooster Community, he aims to expand access to care and strengthen operational efficiency in ways that contribute to the health of the community. He also aims to improve managed care agreements and the patient financial experience and assist with team recruitment and retention.

Mr. Rohr received a master's in business administration from Ashland (Ohio) University.