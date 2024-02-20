519-bed Kentucky hospital names chief medical officer

Baptist Health Louisville (Ky.) has named Robert Cardarelli, DO, its new chief medical officer.

Dr. Cardarelli joined the 519-bed tertiary medical center on Jan. 8, according to a Feb. 20 news release shared with Becker's. He previously held leadership roles, including the CMO title, at CHI Saint Joseph Health and UK HealthCare, both based in Lexington.

In the news release, Dr. Cardarelli said that most of his career "has been focused on the intersection of health administration, population health, research, education and patient care."

Baptist Health is based in Louisville.