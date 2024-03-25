Colorado hospital names CFO

Paul Perrotti is the new CFO of Montrose (Colo.) Regional Health.

Prior to joining the health system, Mr. Perrotti served as assistant CFO of Scion St. Francis-Emory Healthcare in Columbus, Ga., according to a recent news release. In that role, he was responsible for several "post-acquisitions and systems projects" after Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health transitioned its ownership stake in the hospital to Louisville, Ky.-based ScionHealth.

He assumed the CFO role at Montrose Regional Health on March 18.