Montana hospital CEO resigns

Bob Gomes, CEO of Community Medical Center in Missoula, Mont., has resigned, according to the Missoulian.

Mr. Gomes announced his resignation on June 19, according to the publication, which cited an email he wrote to staff.

He told employees he is stepping down "to take a position closer to my family in eastern Oregon," and that July 12 will be his last day at the helm.

Another top company official will notify staff about plans for interim leadership, Mr. Gomes said, according to the Missoulian.

Mr. Gomes joined Community Medical Center as CEO in June 2021.

His resignation comes after other leadership moves at the hospital, including the departure earlier this year of COO Jim Gillhouse, according to the Missoulian.

Hollie Nagel, RNC, who has been with the organization since 2018, was recently promoted to chief nursing officer. Sandy Leggett, DNP, RN, is the current COO.

Community Medical Center is part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health.