5 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves were reported on or shared with Becker's since June 9:

1. Jennifer Bergersen was named CEO of Granite Hills Hospital in West Allis, Wis.

2. Bob Gomes was named CEO of Community Medical Center in Missoula, Mont.

3. Brian Keeley, president and CEO of Coral Gables, Fla.-based Baptist Health South Florida, is retiring.

4. Amy Perry will serve as executive vice president of integrated care delivery and CEO of the hospital division at Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System.

5. Parrish Scarboro was named CEO of Chino Valley Medical Center.