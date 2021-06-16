Baptist Health South Florida CEO to retire

Brian Keeley, president and CEO of Baptist Health South Florida, is retiring after nearly 50 years of service, the Coral Gables, Fla.-based health system said June 16.

Mr. Keeley will retire as CEO next year.

"It has been my privilege and honor to serve our community alongside some of the most dedicated, compassionate and brilliant people that I have ever met," he said in a news release. "Our people are what make Baptist Health so special, and I know they will carry our organization into the future and continue to work tirelessly to care for our patients, families and each other."

Mr. Keeley served as an administrative resident with Baptist Hospital in 1969 and was named assistant administrator of the hospital in 1973, after serving four years in the U.S. Navy Medical Service Corp. He was named COO of Baptist Hospital in 1979 and CEO in 1986. He has helmed Baptist Health South Florida since it formed after Baptist Hospital's mergers with South Miami Hospital and Homestead Hospital in 1995.

Albert "Bo" Boulenger, current executive vice president and COO, has been chosen as Mr. Keeley's successor as CEO next year, health system officials said, but Mr. Boulenger will assume the title of president immediately.

Baptist Health South Florida is an 11-hospital health system with nearly 24,000 employees.