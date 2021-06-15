Atlantic Health System makes 5 leadership changes

Atlantic Health System in Morristown, N.J., said it has made several significant changes to senior leadership roles after an internal review of organizing principles and executive positions.

"Essentially, this process is about making sure we are changing as an organization to make sure we stay one step ahead of the needs of our patients and their families," spokesperson Luke Margolis told Becker's.

Five things to know:

1. Steven Sheris, MD, will serve as executive vice president and chief physician executive, overseeing Atlantic Health System's ambulatory strategies and practices, as well as the physician enterprise and Atlantic Medical Group.

2. Amy Perry will serve as executive vice president of integrated care delivery and CEO of the hospital division, overseeing Atlantic Health System's home health, hospice and adult day care division, as well as medical centers, service lines, information technology and innovation efforts.

3. Kevin Lenahan will serve as executive vice president and chief business and strategy officer, overseeing strategic growth, partnerships and government affairs, as well as finance, facilities and sourcing, business intelligence and insurance.

4. Nikki Sumpter will serve as executive vice president and chief administrative officer, overseeing philanthropy in support of Atlantic Health System, as well as human resources, diversity and inclusion, and marketing and communications.

5. Sheilah O'Halloran will now serve as executive vice president and general counsel and continue to work on enterprise risk as well as legal affairs.