Former Centura CEO heads to Baystate

Peter Banko, former president of a three-state division within Chicago-based CommonSpirit and former CEO of its Centura Health joint venture, was selected as the new president and CEO of Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health.

He succeeds Mark Keroack, MD, who has helmed Baystate since 2014 and previously announced his plans to retire, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Mr. Banko previously helmed Centura, a Centennial, Colo.-based system that was a joint venture that CommonSpirit shared with Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth for 27 years. Last year, the systems ended their partnership, and 20 Centura hospitals folded into CommonSpirit.

At that time, Mr. Banko's role was adjusted to president of CommonSpirit's Colorado/Kansas/Utah Division. Mr. Banko exited CommonSpirit earlier this year.

Mr. Banko will join Baystate in June. The organization includes a teaching hospital; a full-service children's hospital; three community hospitals; a network of more than 80 medical practices; a subsidiary health plan, Health New England; home care and hospice services; and a comprehensive regional lab and diagnostic services.