Baystate CEO to retire

Mark Keroack, MD, will retire as CEO of Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health in July 2024 after a decade in the role.

Dr. Keroack joined the health system in 2011 as chief physician executive and president of Baystate Medical Practices. He was promoted to CEO three years later, according to an Aug. 2 Facebook post from Baystate.

The health system's board has established a search committee and employed an executive search firm to aid in the search for Dr. Keroack's replacement. They expect the search to take up to a year.