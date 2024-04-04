New Jersey hospital taps former Brigham and Women's exec as dual chief medical, quality officer

West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health has named Christopher Gilligan, MD, senior vice president, chief medical officer and chief quality officer of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, its flagship academic medical center in New Brunswick.

In the dual role, Dr. Gilligan will lead a team of more than 2,000 physicians and advanced practice providers. His core responsibilities include the integration and coordination of clinical practice, aligning physician activities with the hospital's strategic plan, formulating quality and safety strategies, infection control and performance improvement initiatives.

Dr. Gilligan is an associate professor at Boston-based Harvard Medical School. He joins RWJUH from Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, where he had served as associate CMO since 2021.

RWJUH is New Jersey's largest academic medical center.