Oklahoma mayor to join Saint Francis Health System leadership

Tulsa, Okla.-based Saint Francis Health System has hired outgoing Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum as vice president of community and government affairs, effective in December.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Bynum served as Tulsa mayor from 2016 to 2020, and was reelected in 2020, according to a Saint Francis Health System news release.

He also served for eight years on the Tulsa City Council.

"I love working in service to heroes who save lives and am so grateful I can use what I’ve learned from a quarter century in public service to the benefit of the Saint Francis Health System," Mr. Bynum said in the release.