Phoenix Children's taps COO

Phoenix Children's has tapped Justin Bradshaw as executive vice president and COO, effective July 1.

In his new role, Mr. Bradshaw will work to unify hospital operations including nursing, support services, supply chain, ancillary and facilities. He will also head strategic planning for two new pediatric hospitals in Glendale and Gilbert, Ariz, according to a June 6 Phoenix Children's news release.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Bradshaw served as operations officer at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah. He also served in operations leadership for Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.