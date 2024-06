Alejandro (Alex) Romero was selected as CEO of Las Palmas Medical Center in El Paso, Texas, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Effective June 3, Mr. Romero succeeded Don Karl, who retired after nine years at the helm and nearly 20 as the hospital's COO, according to a hospital news release shared with Becker's.

Mr. Romero is joining Las Palmas Medical Center from El Paso-based Del Sol Medical Center, where he served as COO.

Del Sol is also part of HCA Healthcare.