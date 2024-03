Aaron Hajart was named COO of Community Medical Center in Toms River, N.J., part of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health.

Mr. Hajart will begin his new role after serving at RWJBarnabas Health as Southern region senior vice president for service line and practice integration, according to a March 14 news release shared with Becker's.

Before joining RWJBarnabas Health, Mr. Hajart served as COO of Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus, N.J.