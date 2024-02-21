Ascension Seton hospital taps chief medical officer

Joshua Pozos, MD, has been named chief medical officer of Ascension Seton Hays in Kyle, Texas, according to a Feb. 20 news release sent to Becker's.

The appointment marks a return for Dr. Pozos, who previously served as CMO of Ascension Seton Hays and Ascension Seton Southwest.

"During that time, Dr. Pozos helped achieve top quartile in readmission rates, top quartile in mortality rates, reduced length of stay and worked on numerous improvement initiatives," Joan Ross, president of Ascension Seton Hays, said in a news release.

He previously served as an internal medicine specialist at the South Texas Veterans Healthcare System in San Antonio, and as a hospitalist at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio.

Ascension Seton Hays, part of St. Louis-based Ascension, is a regional level 2 trauma center.