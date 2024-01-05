Penn State Health names hospital president

Penn State Health has named Don McKenna permanent president of Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Pa.

Mr. McKenna has been leading the 619-bed hospital as interim president since July, according to a Jan. 4 news release from Penn State Health. He previously served as president of the system's Hampden Medical Center in Enola, Pa., and Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill, Pa.

Prior to joining the health system in April 2020 — when Hampden Medical Center was still under construction — Mr. McKenna served as president and CEO of Jupiter (Fla.) Health.

Penn State Health is based in Hershey.