Buffalo, N.Y.-based Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center promoted Sai Yendamuri, MD, to chief strategy officer and senior vice president of business development and outreach.

Dr. Yendamuri first joined the center in 2007 and was appointed chair of thoracic surgery in 2015, where he has served since, according to a May 17 hospital news release.

In his new role, he will supervise Roswell Park's strategic development and growth on national and international levels.