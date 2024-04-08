Kentucky hospital CEO to retire

Charles Lovell, RN, plans to retire as CEO of Barbourville (Ky.) ARH Hospital.

Mr. Lovell's retirement will close out a 45-year healthcare career, according to a March 28 news release shared with Becker's. An official retirement date has not been set.

Mr. Lovell began his work in hospital administration after serving as a registered nurse in the emergency department at Methodist Healthcare in Memphis, Tenn., according to the release. Among his roles was CEO at Perry Memorial Hospital in Linden, Tenn.

He joined Hazard, Ky.-based Appalachian Regional Healthcare in December 2015 when ARH took over operations of the newly acquired Barbourville hospital, according to the release.

Mr. Lovell will remain CEO at Barbourville ARH until his replacement is selected and is acclimated to ARH and the hospital.