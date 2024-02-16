Johns Hopkins Medicine names 1st deputy CIO

Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine has hired its inaugural deputy CIO.

Marc Overcash joins the health system from Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare, where he served in the same role. He will report to Johns Hopkins CIO Richard Mendola, PhD, who also came over from Emory in 2023.

"Having worked with Marc for over 15 years at Emory, I have the utmost confidence in his ability to add immense value to the deputy CIO role at Johns Hopkins," Dr. Mendola said in a Feb. 15 news release. "I couldn't be more excited about Marc joining the IT@JH team and working with our many collaborators and colleagues to advance the academic mission of our incredible university."

In the new role, Mr. Overcash will be responsible for developing and maintaining IT systems for the health system and university. He spent more than 18 years at Emory Healthcare and University, deploying IT solutions amid the pandemic as well as data and artificial intelligence, and previously worked in IT leadership roles at the CDC and Boston-based Harvard Medical School. He and Dr. Mendola also both serve as vice presidents.