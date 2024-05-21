California system CEO placed on leave

Harry Weis, president and CEO of Truckee, Calif.-based Tahoe Forest Health System, has been placed on paid administrative leave after concerns were raised about leadership and transparency, the Sierra Sun reported May 20.

Mr. Weis was placed on leave May 16, the health system confirmed to Becker's.

"Tahoe Forest Hospital District is a California Special District with a publicly elected board of directors. The decision was made in a 'closed session' meeting," the health system said.

The Tahoe Forest Hospital District Board of Directors' recent decision to place Mr. Weis on paid administrative leave comes after he previously announced his retirement date of Jan. 2, 2026. COO Louis Ward has been appointed acting CEO.

Mr. Weis was appointed president and CEO for Tahoe Forest Health System in December 2015. Recently, concerns have been voiced by staff members about the direction of the hospital and the associated risks, according to the Sierra Sun.

The newspaper reported that transparency and accountability have been among the topics mentioned during discussions.

"The medical staff does not have confidence in Mr. Harry Weis. We do not find him to be forthright, honest, or transparent with us," Johanna Koch, MD, who has served as chief of staff for the past 16 months, said during a recent board meeting, according to the outlet.

Dr. Koch, who was among several staff members who spoke to the board expressing similar concerns, specifically pointed to what she said is a need for CEO accountability, emphasized the need to retain dedicated providers, and said staff members fear retaliation when expressing concerns, the Sierra Sun reported.

"If this does not concern the board, then you are not paying attention," Dr. Koch told the board, according to the outlet. "If the board does not take action, we will be losing people who are not only excellent providers but are loyal to this hospital and this community. This is a value that you cannot put a price on."

Another board meeting is scheduled for May 23.