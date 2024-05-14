UNC taps hospital CFO from Bon Secours Mercy Health

UNC Health Lenoir, a 199-bed hospital in Kingston, N.C., has appointed Bharadwaj "Brad" Mantha vice president and CFO, effective June 10, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Mr. Mantha has more than 10 years of experience in healthcare finance and most recently served as CFO of Maryview Medical Center in Portsmouth, Va., part of Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health.

He previously served as CFO Bon Secours Mercy Health's medical group in Richmond, Va., and held various financial roles at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

Mr. Mantha holds an MBA and a master's in business analytics from The University of Texas at Dallas.