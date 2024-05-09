HCA Florida hospital names new VP of operations

Sun City Center, Fla.-based HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, named David Link its new vice president of operations April 21.

In his new role, Mr. Link will run all operation aspects at the hospital, including resource allocation, quality assurance initiatives, process improvement and strategic planning, according to an HCA Florida Healthcare news release.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Link served as the ethics and compliance officer at HCA's St. Marks Hospital in Mill Creek, Utah.









