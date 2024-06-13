Sound Physicians exec heads to UnityPoint

Gregory Johnson, MD, will step into the role of chief medical officer at West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health July 8.

Dr. Johnson has spent more than 15 years in clinical executive roles. He most recently served as CEO of the hospital medicine service line and chief health equity and diversity officer at Sound Physicians, a multi-specialty medical group that works with more than 400 hospitals in 45 states.

UnityPoint Health operates 17 regional and 19 community network hospitals across Iowa, Western Illinois and Southern Wisconsin.