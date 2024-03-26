COO of 2 Kentucky hospitals to retire

Bruno Giacomuzzi will be retiring as senior vice president and COO of two hospitals in Kentucky: St. Elizabeth Florence and Williamstown-based St. Elizabeth Grant.

Mr. Giacomuzzi's retirement is effective April 5, capping a healthcare leadership career of more than 40 years, according to a letter to employees from Gary Blank, retired executive vice president and COO of Edgewood, Ky.-based St. Elizabeth Healthcare.

Mr. Giacomuzzi joined the St. Elizabeth Healthcare senior leadership team in February 2015 as COO of St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas (Ky.) Hospital, Falmouth Alcohol and Drug Treatment Center and the Covington Ambulatory Center, the letter said. At St. Elizabeth Healthcare, he was also responsible for professional services, pharmacy services and lab services.





