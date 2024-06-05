Agilon Health CFO to retire, new leader named

Austin, Texas-based Agilon Health has named Jeff Schwaneke CFO and executive vice president, effective July 1. Mr. Schwaneke will succeed Timothy Bensley who is retiring.

Mr. Bensley will remain on board to help Mr. Schwaneke through a transitional period, according to a June 5 Agilon Health news release.

In his new role, Mr. Schwaneke will report to Agilon CEO Steve Sell and will oversee all financial operations at the company. He will step down from the company's board of directors after becoming CFO.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Schwaneke served as executive vice president of healthcare enterprises for Centene Corp.