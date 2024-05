Travis Sisson was named CEO of Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg, Miss.

Mr. Sisson brings more than two decades of healthcare experience to the role, according to an April 23 news release.

Most recently, he served as CEO of Merit Health Biloxi (Miss.). He also previously held COO roles at Longview (Texas) Regional Medical Center and at the Hattiesburg hospital.

Merit Health Wesley and Merit Health Biloxi are both part of Flowood, Miss.-based Merit Health.