Bassett names pediatrics chief

Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare Network has selected Brandon Greene, MD, as its next chief of pediatrics.

Dr. Greene, a practicing inpatient pediatric hospitalist, joined the health system in 2022. He has served as its director of inpatient pediatrics and as pediatric clerkship director for the Columbia-Bassett Medical School Program, according to an April 25 news release.

In his new role, Dr. Greene will oversee more than 40 pediatric providers across the system, including hospitals, outpatient clinics and school-based health centers.