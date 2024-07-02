Cedars-Sinai taps former Massachusetts General Hospital president as new CEO

Peter Slavin, MD, has been tapped as president and CEO for Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Health System, both in Los Angeles, effective Oct. 1.

Dr. Slavin will succeed Thomas Priselac, who is retiring after 30 years as president and CEO and 45 years with the health system, according to a July 2 news release.

Prior to his new role, Dr. Slavin served as president of Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston from 2003 to 2021.

Since 2021, Dr. Slavin has pursued healthcare investment, advising and consulting interests, the release said.