Banner hospital CEO to retire

Jay Stallings plans to retire as CEO of Washakie Medical Center in Worland, Wyo., this spring.

Margo Karsten, PhD, RN, Western Division president at Phoenix-based Banner Health, announced the retirement in an internal email to staff, which was shared with Becker's.

"After more than 20 years and the last 10 as CEO of Washakie Medical Center, Jay Stallings has announced his plans to retire," Dr. Karsten wrote. "I want to personally thank Jay for leadership over the last two decades.

"During that time, he's consistently demonstrated strong leadership and his accomplishments only serve as further evidence of this."

Mr. Stallings has helmed Washakie Medical Center since 2014. Before that, he worked in Mesa, Ariz., as associate administrator of Banner Desert Medical Center and Banner Children's at Desert, formerly Cardon Children's Medical Center.

Dr. Karsten said Lisa Van Brunt, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer at Washakie Medical Center, will be promoted to CEO of the facility when Mr. Stallings departs.