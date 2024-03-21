Ohio system taps new chief medical officer

Memorial Health in Marysville, Ohio, has named Jeff Hazey, MD, chief medical officer. He will step into the role April 15 on a part-time basis and gradually transition to full-time hours while the health system recruits a surgeon to replace him, according to a March 21 news release.

"As a very busy clinician, currently, the transition will evolve over time as we recruit a new surgeon to replace him in our Memorial General & Colorectal Surgery practice," Chip Hubbs, president and CEO of Memorial Health, said in a news release.

Dr. Hazey, a gastrointestinal surgeon, joined the health system in 2017 and is currently the president of medical staff at Memorial Hospital. He joined the system from the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, where he was chief of the division of general and gastrointestinal surgery.

Memorial Hospital is a 99-bed primary and emergency care facility, with more than 40 additional service lines.