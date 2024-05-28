HCA exec promoted to Florida hospital CEO

Philip Marchesini was promoted to CEO of HCA Florida Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla., part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, effective immediately.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Marchesini had served as COO of HCA Florida Largo (Fla.) Hospital since February 2022, according to a May 28 HCA Healthcare news release shared with Becker's.

Mr. Marchesini also served as assistant CEO of Commonwealth Health Wilkes-Barre (Pa.) General Hospital, part of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems.