California system names new marketing chief

Mark Klein will become the new chief communications and marketing officer of Mountain View, Calif.-based El Camino Health on July 15.

In this role, Mr. Klein will oversee El Camino Health's marketing, communications and brand strategy, according to a June 24 news release from the health system.

Prior to joining El Camino Health, Mr. Klein served as senior vice president of communications and public affairs at San Francisco-based Dignity Health, which merged with Catholic Health Initiatives in 2019 to form Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, where he spearheaded a rebranding campaign.