UVM Health hospital president to oversee two facilities

Bob Ortmyer has been named president and COO of both Middlebury, Vt.-based Porter Medical Center and Elizabethtown (N.Y.) Community Hospital, part of Burlington, Vt.-based UVM Health.

Mr. Ortmyer has been president of Elizabethtown Community Hospital since July 2021, when he succeeded John Remillard, who retired.

He has also served as interim president of Porter Medical Center since September, when he succeeded Tom Thompson, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Prior to his dual role, Mr. Ortmyer was with York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health for thirty years.