Epic's market share has increased from 31% in 2020 to 39.1% in 2023.

According to a May 17 report from KLAS Research, Epic was the only EHR vendor to experience a net market share increase in 2023.

Here is a look at Epic's market share throughout the years:

2020

In 2020, Epic held 31% of the hospital market share, according to KLAS. Epic was also the only EHR company in 2020 to report a net increase in acute hospital market share.

2022

By 2022, Epic's market share had increased to 35.9%, according to KLAS. The company added 83 hospitals to its network, encompassing an additional 14,330 beds.

2023

In 2023, Epic saw another increase in market share, going from 35.9% to 39.1%. This increase was driven by the acquisition of 153 acute multispecialty hospitals and 28,788 beds, according to KLAS. Notably, 77 of these hospital wins came from three major health systems transitioning to Epic.