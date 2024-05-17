Why HCA puts iPhones in the hands of clinicians

Sherri Hess, vice president and chief nursing informatics officer of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare said the organization has provided more than 100,000 iPhones to its clinicians.

"It's changed the way we communicate and collaborate in support of patient care and the colleague experience," Ms. Hess said in a May 16 news release from HCA. "When you think about generative AI and other new technologies, that mobility platform is critical for delivering them."

At HCA, each RN and care team member uses the smartphones for quick communication, locating team members and receiving critical alerts allowing them to bypassing traditional overhead paging.

"This allows patient calls to go directly to clinicians, saving time and bypassing the nursing station," she said. "We offer the ability to review patient charts and document on the phone."

Ms. Hess said this gives patients the ability to take pictures of wounds that can go straight into HCA's medical record, saving providers time in documentation.