Illinois hospital adds strategy, medical chiefs

Franciscan Health Olympia Fields (Ill.) has added two new leaders, according to an April 10 news release shared with Becker's.

Fulton Porter III, MD, became vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer in late January. He previously served Franciscan Health Olympia Fields from 2007 to 2013, and returned to the hospital from Munster, Ind.-based Community Hospital, where he was medical director of the hospitalist program.

Michael Randall is the hospital's new vice president of strategy and business development. He assumed the role in February. Prior to joining Franciscan, Mr. Randall served Downers Grove, Ill.-based Duly Health and Care as vice president of medical specialties.

Franciscan Health is based in Crown Point, Ind.